Remains of Colville US soldier killed in Korean War identified

Kenneth L. Bridger, from Colville, was among more than 1,000 U.S. soldiers and Marines killed during fighting near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. He was 17.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) says it has identified the remains of a U.S. Army Pfc. from Colville who went missing in action in 1950 during the Korean War.

Kenneth L. Bridger, from Colville, was among more than 1,000 U.S. soldiers and Marines killed during fighting near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. He was only 17.

North Korea turned over the remains of Bridger and more than 55 other missing military personnel to the U.S. in 2018, after a meeting between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The DPAA announced Thursday that Bridger's remains had been identified.

Soldier accounted for from Korean War (Bridger, K.) 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Bridger’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) of the missing from the Korean War at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.