Flags are lowered to half-staff in Spokane on Friday in memory of the Inland Northwest’s last Pearl Harbor survivor Ray Garland.

Garland died in Coeur d'Alene on April 19, according to an email from his daughter. He was 96 years old.

Garland's daughter said he remained “happy and healthy until his last couple of days.”

In 2016, Garland was the only living Pearl Harbor survivor to attend a remembrance ceremony in Spokane. He survived the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Garland spoke often of that tragedy and shared his memories from that day with KREM on several occasions.

"Time goes by, I guess. You get to be my age, and all your friends are gone," Garland told KREM’s Whitney Ward in 2016. "I didn't think I'd be the last one here. I was kind of the youngest one of the group."

Garland was the last remaining veteran in the Lilac City Chapter of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, according to a City of Spokane spokesperson. He was a decorated Marine who earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star during World War II and the Korean War.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Ray Garland,” said Spokane Mayor David Condon. “I will remember Ray for his decorated military service and dedication to his fellow service members. It was a pleasure getting to know him.”

Condon encourages anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to lower it to half-staff in honor of Garland.

Garland’s memorial service will be held Friday, April 26, at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

