Fairchild Air Force Base not selected for KC-46A tanker stationing

The Air Force decided not to name Fairchild Air Force Base as the sixth main operating base for the KC-46A aerial refueling tanker.

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — Fairchild Air Force Base was not selected to be a main operating base for the KC-46A aerial refueling tanker.

According to a press release, Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Senator Patty Murray said they were disappointed in the decision.

“For years, I have advocated for the incredible men and women who serve selflessly on this base in Eastern Washington, and that work will continue," McMorris Rodgers said. "I look forward to working in a bipartisan way with Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and Senator Murray to ensure the base is secure and provide our airmen and women with the resources they need to accomplish their mission.”

In July, the lawmakers urged Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall to give Fairchild Air Force Base his full consideration when selecting the next home for the KC-46A tanker fleet.

“As one of the largest air-refueling tanker bases in the country, Fairchild Air Force Base already possesses the needed capacity and ability to accommodate KC-46A aerial refueling tankers—which makes the Air Force’s decision not to house the new KC-46A fleet at Fairchild all the more inexplicable,” said Murray.

During the previous round of tanker basing in 2017, Rodgers and Murray successfully pushed to relocate a squadron of KC-135s to Fairchild. In 2013, the Air Force decided not to select Fairchild for the second round of KC-46A basing decisions.

According to Boeing, in February 2011, the tanker was selected by the United States Air Force as the winner in the KC-X tanker competition to replace older Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers.