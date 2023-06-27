Fairchild Air Force Base celebrates 100 years of air refueling with flyovers

The flyovers included air refueling demonstrations with a number of different aircrafts.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fairchild Air Force Base is celebrating 100 years of air refueling with Operation Centennial Contact on Tuesday with a fun event. Team Fairchild invited the public out to witness flyovers of KC-135 Stratotankers.

Two KC-135s departed Fairchild AFB on Tuesday morning to complete the western leg covering Washington and Oregon and reaching its first destination of Wenatchee. An additional two KC-135s are also scheduled to depart Fairchild on Tuesday morning to complete the eastern leg covering Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota, reaching their first destination over Boise, Idaho.

The flyovers included air refueling demonstrations with a number of different aircrafts. Other key flyover landmarks include Seattle’s Space Needle, Mount Rushmore, Glacier National Park, North Cascade National Park and Olympic National Park.

“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

