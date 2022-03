The troops are being sent to reinforce and bolster the defense capabilities of the NATO alliance.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Today, the pentagon announced that 500 additional U.S. troops are being deployed to Souda Bay, Greece due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That number includes 150 airmen from Fairchild along with KC-135 refueling planes from the base.

The troops are being sent to reinforce and bolster the defense capabilities of the NATO alliance.