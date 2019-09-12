FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — U.S. Northern Command has directed Department of Defense installations, facilities and units to immediately assess protection measures and implement increased random security measures following the shootings at military bases in Pearl Harbor and Pensacola.

Following that advisory, Fairchild Air Force Base Spokesperson Nick Daniello said Security Force Defenders began thoroughly reviewing their processes.

“Our personnel routinely train to handle any scenario to protect Airmen and their families. Our Security Forces personnel are trained to take any appropriate action needed and strictly adhere to established security procedures to ensure the safety of its Airmen, families and civilian workers on base,” Daniello said.

Daniello said facility leaders are continuously examining ways to make things safer. However, he said he could not speculate on future security procedures that could be put in place but said there are no changes the public should be aware of.

On Wednesday, a sailor used his service weapons to kill two civilian workers and then himself at Pearl Harbor.

According to the Associated Press, 22-year-old G. Romero was assigned to stand watch on the USS Columbia submarine undergoing maintenance at the military base in Hawaii. An official said he used his service rifle to shoot the victims before killing himself with his service pistol.

On Friday, a member of the Saudi Air Force, who was an aviation student at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, shot and killed three people.

On Saturday night, the FBI identified the shooter as Mohammed Alshamrani. At a press conference held the day before, officials had said that he was in the Saudi military and a student at the base but did not release his name at the time.

RELATED: Gunman at Naval Air Station Pensacola watched mass shooting videos before deadly attack

RELATED: Saudi aviation student kills 3 in shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola

RELATED: Sailor who killed 2 at Pearl Harbor was reportedly unhappy with commanders