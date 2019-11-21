SPOKANE, Wash — They served our country and now they need a helping hand. Local veterans have many healthcare resources available, but not all of them have a way to get to them.

As many as 60,000 veterans live in Spokane County alone and there are about 18.2 million veterans in the United States, according to the most recent statistics from the U.S. Census.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization says they have a critical need for volunteer drivers to transport veterans to their appointments. DAV started transporting vets in 1987 after the federal government cut a similar program.

The service relies on volunteers to safely transport veterans to and from their medical appointments.

Whether it's a long road trip or a quick trip down the street, volunteer Deb Mallion said some of the best conversations happen while behind the wheel driving with a veteran in the seat next to her.

"You get to hear stories and personal experiences," Mallion said.

Mallion is an air force veteran herself, and though she's retired now, she knows the challenges other veterans can face.

"I'm very grateful for the services they've provided and I'm glad we're able to get them to their appointments and spend a little time with them too," Mallion said.

In her van on most Fridays is Geoffrey White, a retired coast guard veteran who lives in Spokane. While White doesn't live very far from Spokane's Veterans Affairs office, it's plenty of time to share his memories of serving our country.



"We were also looking for Russian submarines. We have anti-submarine torpedoes," he recalled.



Mallion said he even offers advice from 48 years of marriage and talks a lot about his time in the coast guard during the Cold War. He also shared about how in his 30s he learned about a disability — he has two vertebrae fused together making it hard for him to move, let alone drive.



"It's very difficult to find someone to take me here and home again, so it's been a big help. I don't know what I would do without it," White said.

White is not alone, as thousands of veterans need access to care but don't have a way to get the services. Jeannie Kyle, the DAV Hospital Service Coordinator in Spokane, said many veterans develop limitations that can be a barrier between them and the service available at the VA .



"Eyesight issues, they may have seizures, can't get a driver's license," Kyle said.



Through the free DAV program, about 2,500 rides for local veterans are given each year. But it's about more than lending a hand — it's serving those who've served.

"There life, just like everyone else's life is difficult and yet they're always grateful to have a ride and for somebody to care for them," Mallion said.



The DAV said drivers are needed here in Washington, Idaho, and Montana, including Spokane and Sandpoint. If you would like to help you can contact the VA at (509) 434-7019.

Volunteer drivers are not required to be veterans, but they do have to pass a physical exam and a background check.

