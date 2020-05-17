EAGLE, Idaho — For the past 13 years, the Eagle Field of Honor remembers who have and still are serving our country by planting eight-foot-tall flags at Merrill Park in Eagle.

For $30, the Eagle Field of Honor, which runs from May 16 to Memorial Day, May 26, plants a flag with a yellow ribbon with a service member's name, rank, theIR branch of service, and what war or campaign that they served in.

After Memorial Day, people who purchased a flag can take it home.

Heather Paredes, the co-chairman of the organization, told KTVB on Saturday that this year is extra special because of the coronavirus forcing many people to stay home.

"There are so many veterans at home right now, by themselves, and we just want to let them know we are thinking about them," she said, "we are with them all the time even if they can't come out to the field, we want them to know that it is here and we truly appreciate them and support them."

The Eagle Field of Honor is one of 23 cities across the United States and the only one in Idaho to host the event. Since 2008, when the City of Eagle first hosted the annual event, over 1,000 service members have been honored there.

To order a flag online or through the mail, click here.

