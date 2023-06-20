2018 lawsuit alleged safety concerns with submersible now missing

A former employee sued OceanGate claiming he was wrongfully terminated after he pointed to the “potential danger" when the submersible reaches extreme depths.

SEATTLE — The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the search for an Everett-based submersible that was set to take adventure tourists to the wreck of the Titanic.

The vessel, Titan, lost contact with the surface Sunday approximately 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and there is only a limited amount of time before the crew of five runs out of air.



“Right now all of our efforts are focused on finding the sub,” said Coast Guard Captian Jamie Frederick.

Frederick describes a unified search effort that includes military aircraft, remote underwater vehicles and commercial vessels – all after a missing crew that was trying to get a glimpse of the Titanic more than 12,000 feet below the surface of the ocean.

On Tuesday evening the search utilized the capabilities of a massive commercial pipe-laying vessel – equipped with a remotely operated vehicle, essentially an underwater drone, to search for any glimpse of a missing submersible and its crew of five.



“You’re dealing with a surface search and a subsurface search and frankly that makes it an extremely complex operation,” Fredrick continued.



The company, Everett Based OceanGate, operates the small submersible, which for $250,000 offers customers a chance to see the wreck of the Titanic up close and personal.

-Legal fight over safety over "Titan" sub documented in US District Court in 2018.

-Employee alleges safety concerns were ignored, specifically the "potential danger to passengers of the Titan as the submersible reached extreme depths." pic.twitter.com/gwR2sSwsst — Sebastian Robertson (@srobertsontv) June 20, 2023

The safety of the Titan submersible has been challenged in U.S. District Court. Court documents show that a former employee sued the company in 2018 claiming he was wrongfully terminated after he pointed to the “potential danger to passengers of the Titan as the submersible reached extreme depths."

"The constant pressure cycling weakens existing flaws resulting in large tears of carbon. Non-destructive testing was critical to detect such potentially existing flaws in order to ensure a solid and safe product for the safety of the passengers and crew," the former employee wrote in the lawsuit.

That case was settled outside of court.