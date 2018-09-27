The highly anticipated fifth day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh began before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Senators were set to hear from two witnesses: Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault during a high school gathering in the early 1980s.

Here are the key people you need to know during the hearing:

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford

Christine Blasey Ford, testifies before the US Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images

Christine Blasey Ford is a psychology professor and research psychologist at Palo Alto University in northern California. She also teaches in a consortium program with Stanford University’s School of Medicine.

Ford was a student at Holton-Arms School, a private all-girls school in Bethesda, Maryland, when she attended a house party that she believes took place in 1982. She alleges that when she went upstairs to use the bathroom, Kavanaugh forced her down on a bed, where he tried to remove her clothes while holding his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming.

Ford said she was 15 at the time and Kavanaugh was 17.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in during his US Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing to be an Associate Justice on the US Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 4, 2018 (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

SAUL LOEB

Brett Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill Justice Anthony Kennedy’s seat on the Supreme court in July. Kavanaugh served on the U.S. Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia Circuit for 12 years. He is a former legal aide to President George W. Bush and clerked in the Supreme Court under Justice Kennedy.

Kavanaugh got his law degree from Yale Law School in 1990. Popular in conservative legal circles, he has written some 300 opinions and sent 41 of his law clerks to similar posts at the high court, according to USA Today.

At least three women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in recent weeks, including Ford. His appointment to the Supreme Court was all-but-confirmed until the accusations were reported. He has denied the accusations.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Dianne Feinstein was elected to represent California in the Senate in 1992. A democrat, she is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford summarized her accusations against Kavanaugh in a letter Feinstein’s office received on July 30. Feinstein told Ford she would not share the letter with anyone without Ford’s consent.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) listens to Senator Dianna Feinstein (D-CA) Speak at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Chuck Grassley

Chuck Grassley has served as one of Iowa’s senators since 1981. A Republican, he is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Rachel Mitchell

Rachel Mitchell, a prosecutor from Arizona, is seen prior to Christine Blasey Ford testifies during his US Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 27, 2018.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Rachel Mitchell, a sex-crimes prosecutor from Arizona, was selected by Senate Republicans to ask questions on their behalf during the Kavanaugh-Ford hearings. The 11 Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are all men. Mitchell has been registered as a Republican all of her adult life, Phoenix television station KPNX reported.

Mitchell got her law degree from Arizona State University in 1992 and started working as a sex-crimes prosecutor at the Maricopa County attorney's office. Mitchell is known nationally for her work with abuse victims. In the early 2000s, she prosecuted predatory priests after an investigation of the Phoenix Catholic Diocese by the county attorney’s office.

Today, Mitchell is chief of the Special Victims Division, overseeing 50 prosecutors and a staff of 70. The office handles hundreds of cases a year from law enforcement agencies in the country’s fourth-largest county.

Mark Judge

Mark Judge was Kavanaugh’s classmate at the all-male Catholic private school, Georgetown Preparatory. Ford alleged Judge was in the bedroom with Kavanaugh when she was assaulted at a gathering in the 1980s. In her opening statement on Thursday, Ford said, “Both Brett and Mark were drunkenly laughing during the attack. They both seemed to be having a good time. Mark was urging Brett on, although at times he told Brett to stop. A couple of times I made eye contact with Mark and thought he might try to help me, but he did not.”

Judge denied the allegations, telling the New York Times, “I never saw anything like what was described” before Thursday’s hearing.

Judge is an author and filmmaker who has written for the conservative Daily Caller and The Weekly Standard. He has also written about the “debauchery,” drunkenness and “immorality” of his youth in his memoirs "Wasted: Tales of a GenX Drunk" and "God and Man at Georgetown Prep.”

Leland Ingham Keyser

Leland Ingham Keyser was at the high school gathering in the 1980s where Ford was allegedly sexually assaulted, Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. But in a statement emailed to the Senate Judiciary Committee and later shared with Politico, Keyser’s lawyer said she “has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering” where Kavanaugh was present.

Rep. Anna Eshoo

Rep. Anna Eshoo represents California’s 18th congressional district and was the first member of Congress to hear Ford’s story. Ford said she called Eshoo’s office on July 6 because Eshoo is her congressional representative. She told a receptionist that someone on President Trump’s shortlist for Supreme Court nominees had “attacked me.”

On July 9 after Kavanaugh had become the Supreme Court nominee, Ford said she received a call from Eshoo’s office. She described the alleged assault in meetings with members of Eshoo’s staff on July 11 and 13. Then, Eshoo’s office delivered a copy of Ford’s letter detailing the assault to Sen. Feinstein’s office, Ford said.

Republican senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee

Rachel Mitchell, counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans, questions Christine Blasey Ford as Senators Ben Sasse, R-NE, Ted Cruz, R-TX, Mike Lee, R-UT, and John Cornyn, R-TX, listen during the hearing on September 27, 2018.

TOM WILLIAMS/AFP/Getty Images

Senator Orrin G. Hatch, R-UT

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-SC

Senator John Cornyn, R-TX

Senator Michael S. Lee, R-UT

Senator Ted Cruz, R-TX

Senator Ben Sasse, R-NE

Senator Jeff Flake, R-AZ

Senator Mike Crapo, R-ID

Senator Thom Tillis, R-NC

Senator John Kennedy, R-LA

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford prepares to testify on September 27, 2018, during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

TOM WILLIAMS/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee

Senator Patrick Leahy, D-VT

Senator Dick Durbin, D-IL

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI

Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-MN

Senator Christopher A. Coons, D-DE

Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-CT

Senator Mazie Hirono, D-HI

Senator Cory Booker, D-NJ

Senator Kamala Harris, D-CA

