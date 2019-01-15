Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Born: June 22, 1949
Birthplace: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Age on Inauguration Day: 71
Party affiliation: Democrat
Campaign website: elizabethwarren.com
Education: University of Houston (Bachelor's degree in speech pathology); Rutgers University Law School (Juris Doctor)
Professions: Special education teacher; lawyer; law professor; bankruptcy analyst
Public office: Elected to U.S. Senate from Massachusetts in 2012. Re-elected in 2018.
Personal: Married Jim Warren in 1968, and the couple had two children before divorcing in 1978. Married Bruce Mann in 1980.
- Worked as a waitress at 13 years old at her aunt’s restaurant to help her family cover medical bills after her father's heart attack.
- Attended George Washington University on a debate scholarship. Left to marry Jim Warren before finishing her degree at University of Houston.
- Became an expert on bankruptcy law after getting degree from Rutgers.
- Authored books on why Americans, particularly the middle class, go bankrupt.
- Helped form the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under former President Barack Obama.
- Defeated Sen. Scott Brown in 2012 to become the first woman elected to U.S. Senate from Massachusetts.
- Criticized for sharing family stories of having Native American bloodlines. She released results of a DNA test in 2018 showing evidence of Native American ancestry dating back six to 10 generations.
Sources: Ballotpedia Biography.com; Britannica.com; Congress.gov