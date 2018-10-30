BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger was found dead Tuesday morning shortly after being moved to a high-security prison in West Virginia. He was 89.

Bulger was found unresponsive Tuesday morning at the U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia where he'd just been transferred, and a medical examiner declared him dead shortly afterward, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Authorities did not immediately release a cause of death but said the FBI was notified and is investigating.

Sources told the Boston Globe that a "fellow inmate with Mafia ties" is currently being investigated in connection with Bulger's death.

Bulger's attorney declined to comment to the Boston Herald, pending notification by the Bureau of Prisons.

Once one of America's most wanted fugitives, Bulgers had recently been moved from a prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City, before winding up in West Virginia. Bureau of Prisons officials and his attorney declined last week to comment on why he was being moved.

After more than 16 years on the run, Bulger was captured at age 81 in Santa Monica, California, where he had been living with his longtime girlfriend, Catherine Greig.

Bulger was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 of a litany of crimes, including participating in 11 murders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

