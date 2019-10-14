A White House spokesperson said Monday that President Donald Trump "strongly condemns" a graphically violent parody video that depicts the president brutally attacking his political opponents and the news media.

The New York Times reported Sunday night that the video was shown at Trump's Miami resort during an American Priority conference for his supporters.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted Monday morning that Trump had yet to watch it, "but based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video."

Grisham added that the president planned to watch it shortly.

Trump has yet to directly address the video himself.

In the video, Trump's critics and media members are portrayed as parishioners fleeing his gruesome rampage.

Among those attacked in the video were the late Senator John McCain, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and some two dozen media outlets.

The video doctors a scene from what appears to be the movie "Kingsman: The Secret Service," according to the Times.

Cindy McCain tweeted Monday that the video violates "every norm our society expects from its leaders" and the institutions that bare their names.

Event organizer Alex Phillips told the Times the video was played as part of a "meme exhibit" and was not associated with or endorsed by the conference "in any official capacity." ''American Priority rejects all political violence," he said, and is looking into the matter.

The Times reported that parts of the video were posted on YouTube in 2018 by someone who has created pro-Trump mashups in the past.

Trump has previously tweeted or retweeted videos showing his perceived enemies being assaulted, but none as brutal as the video obtained by the Times. In 2017, the president tweeted a doctored video of himself from an appearance at WrestleMania in which he assaults WWE chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon's face was changed to look like the CNN logo.