Multiple suspicious packages were sent to prominent Democrats this week as well as CNN's offices in the Time Warner Building in New York City. Though law enforcement officials have not apprehended any suspects yet, the Secret Service, federal authorities and the New York Police Department all confirmed that these packages were potentially explosive devices. Authorities were treating the incidences as if they were related, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Here is what we know so far:

The Clintons

A suspicious package was addressed to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton late Tuesday night at her home in Westchester County, New York, according to a statement from the Secret Service. The packages were identified during "routine mail screenings" and were "appropriately handled" by authorities, the Secret Service said.

Neither Clinton nor former president Bill Clinton received the packages, "nor were they at risk of receiving them," according to the Secret Service, which has also launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

The Obamas

Early Wednesday morning, another package addressed to former president Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service agents at his home in Washington, D.C.

The Secret Service has also launched an investigation into this incident and said the Obamas were not in any danger of coming into contact with the potentially explosive packages.

U.S. Secret Service Uniform Division officers stand guard at the end of the block where former President Barack Obama and his family live and where an explosive device was sent October 24, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

George Soros

On Monday, an explosive device was found in the mailbox of a Bedford, New York, home that is co-owned by George Soros' private company, the Soros Fund Management LLC. Soros, a businessman and Democratic Party donor, was not at the home when the package was opened by an employee of the residence.

The case was turned over to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force Division, which issued a statement on Twitter on Monday, saying, "We are conducting an investigation at and around a resident in Bedford, NY. There is no threat to public safety, and we have no further comment at this time."

A mailbox stands in front of the Bedford residence of billionaire George Soros on October 23, 2018 in Bedford, New York.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

CNN's New York offices

A suspicious package was also delivered to the Time Warner Building in New York on Wednesday morning, which houses many CNN offices and studios. Two law enforcement officials said the package was believed to contain a pipe bomb.

The officials said the CNN bomb was crude but operational and was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who appears on air on other broadcast and cable outlets. NYPD also said that in addition to the package, an envelope with white powder was found at the offices.

CNN employees were directed to evacuate the building while Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow of CNN Newsroom were still on the air.

The moment when CNN's fire alarm went off while Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were on the air. (via CNN) pic.twitter.com/6JUqzxFeRE — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 24, 2018

Coverage was directed from the New York studios to its offices in Washington, D.C.

Here's the moment CNN had to handoff to DC and evacuate Time Warner Center in New York pic.twitter.com/TUtnWrss9z — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 24, 2018

CNN's president, Jeff Zucker, asked employees to stop sharing images or geotags that would reveal their locations, "out an abundance of caution."

Former DNC chairwoman and Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

A suspicious package was sent to Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

Police were investigating the suspicious package near Wasserman Schultz's office on the Sawgrass Corporate Parkway in Sunrise, which is near Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad deploys a robotic vehicle to investigate a suspicious package in the building where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) has an offce on October 24, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

California Rep. Maxine Waters

The FBI is confirming that two additional suspicious packages, addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, have been intercepted that are similar in appearance to five others that were received.

The FBI updated its tally in a tweet Wednesday night.

It came as federal authorities said a package addressed to Waters with similar markings and characteristics to the other devices was intercepted at a Los Angeles mail facility. The LAPD evacuated the facility to investigate the suspicious package and then later handed the investigation over to the FBI.

Earlier in the day, Waters said her Washington office was the target of a suspicious package, though it wasn't immediately clear if that was related to the others.

The DC Police Department shared a photo of a suspicious package, saying others looking similar to it have been found in New York and D.C.

DC Police Department

Who has not received dangerous packages

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo initially said his Manhattan office received a suspicious device on Wednesday. But a spokesperson for the NYPD later said the package was not a bomb and unrelated to other devices.

Cuomo tweeted that he's deploying National Guard soldiers and more state law enforcement to "double security at vital transportation assets."

"New Yorkers have never succumbed to fear or intimidation, and today will be no different," he tweeted.

Out of an abundance of caution, I am deploying additional National Guard soldiers and directing State law enforcement to double security at vital transportation assets across New York.



New Yorkers have never succumbed to fear or intimidation, and today will be no different. pic.twitter.com/8XxY7jWYTJ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 24, 2018

White House

Administration officials said they know of no threatening packages sent to the White House. They also note that packages to the White House have to go through an off-site processing center, so a suspicious package would not reach the building.

CLARIFICATION: At this time the Secret Service has intercepted TWO suspicious packages - one in NY and one in D.C. Reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the WH are incorrect. We refer media to our statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018

San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune and other businesses were evacuated after a "stack of suspicious looking packages" was seen in front of a building they share, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday.

Police later gave the all clear and said the boxes were filled with "everyday items" including children's books and a football, the Union-Tribune reported.

California Senator Kamala Harris also has an office in the building at 600 B Street. Harris' communications director Lily Adams said in a tweet their office evacuated and confirmed that the packages were not addressed to Harris or their office.

