Asma

Asma Jama is proud of where she is, but also where she came from. The Minneapolis resident fled war-torn Somalia with her family when she was a child, but she’s been an American citizen for nearly two decades now.

“I am an American fully and no one can question it. And then people question it and it’s like, there’s nothing we can do to change people’s hearts."

Asma made national headlines in 2015 when a woman hit her in the face with a beer mug while she was eating dinner at a local Applebee’s. Her attacker, who was later convicted and spent six months in jail, was angry that Asma was speaking Swahili with her family.

Asma has reflected on her attacker and her heritage years later, “We are who we are. We came already to this country as a package who spoke Swahili and Somali...I am a Muslim...I am an American."

Ronald

One third of the Somali American population lives in Minnesota and Ronald Branstner says he’s seen his state changing. The Minneapolis resident believes strongly in the United States Constitution and speaks on it to groups frequently. While he doesn’t find issue with immigrants coming into the country legally, he worries many aren’t assimilating into American culture.

“We’re seeing a mass influx of people that are coming here who are not assimilating in the way that lets say people did in the 1800s to the 1920s when four million Europeans came here," he noted.

Ron believes the refugee resettlement program is putting a major strain on government resources and worries that Islamic law could become implemented into American politics.

“You cannot look at this emotionally, because if you look at it emotionally, we’ll destroy this country within 75 years."

The Meeting

Asma and Ron served dinner for the less fortunate at Loaves and Fishes, a Minneapolis non-profit that assists thousands each week. Asma described the moment she was attacked for not speaking English and Ron remembered reading her story, “Oh yeah, I know who you are.”

