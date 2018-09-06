WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A huge impromptu water balloon/water gun fight at Glenn High School ended with a student being arrested on Friday.

Winston-Salem Police say the School Resource Officer was monitoring the cafeteria during school lunch when about 150 students spontaneously left the cafeteria outside to the school parking lot.

Police say the students started a huge water gun and water balloon fight. School staff directed the students back inside the school.

According to a police report, Ray Cisneros, 17, tried to spray a school staff member in the face with a water gun inside the cafeteria and became assaultive when the staff member tried to take the water gun from the student.

Police say the SRO stopped the assault on the staff member and that's when the student began assaulting the SRO.

Multiple officers responded to the school to help with the crowd control situation that arose during the arrest in the cafeteria.

Police say no one was injured.

Spokesperson for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, Brent Campbell, told WFMY News 2, "We certainly hate that it caused a disturbance and take every disturbance seriously. Thankfully no one was hurt in any way."

Mr. Cisneros was arrested for assault on a government official, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer, according to the police report. He was taken to the Forsyth Co. Detention Center where he is still being processed.

© 2018 WFMY