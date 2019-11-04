SpaceX launched its first commercial mission Thursday featuring its Falcon Heavy rocket.

The Falcon Heavy is currently the world's most powerful rocket and will be carrying a communications satellite into space.

After liftoff, SpaceX will try to land two side-boosters back at Cape Canaveral and the rocket's core on a droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. During last year's test flight, the side-boosters successfully landed, but the rocket's core missed its mark.

The Falcon Heavy was poised to blast off Wednesday night, but SpaceX chief Elon Musk said upper-level wind shear was extremely high.

Last year's Falcon Heavy test flight put a sports car — Musk's own Tesla convertible — into space.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

A Falcon Heavy SpaceX rocket sits on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., after the launch was scrubbed Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

AP