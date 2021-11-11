Walmart unveils Black Friday 2021 ad, including PS5 and Xbox Series X details

Walmart's official Black Friday ad has arrived and some of the year's most sought-after gaming consoles will only be available online.

WASHINGTON — Walmart unveiled its final Black Friday sale Monday, capping of a season of holiday shopping deals.

The retailer has already had two other "deal days" events this month, and the Black Friday sale will operate similarly, in that Walmart+ customers get a head start, and that most of the sales are online at Walmart.com. But this time around, sales will be available for the entire week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

The week of Black Friday sales kicks off online on Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. ET, but if you're a Walmart+ customer, you'll be able to start shopping four hours earlier, at 3 p.m. ET. Like many other retailers, Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving, though deals will still be available online. More deals will be available in store when stores open their doors at 5 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 26.

Some of the biggest sales this time around include electronics, video game consoles and clothing. Some of the most sought-after gifts of the year, the newest Xbox and PlayStation consoles, are available, though not for a discount. But finding any in stock has been difficult enough. Sony has even announced it's cutting production on PlayStation consoles because of component shortages. Those consoles will only be available online, while Walmart is also offering the last generation's Xbox Series S for $299.