Gummy vitamins recalled for metal mesh

Consumers are urged to stop using these recalled gummy vitamins immediately.

A popular brand of gummy vitamins has been recalled because of reports they may contain metal mesh.

The Food and Drug Administration said Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is recalling several varieties of its Vitafusion gummy vitamin products after receiving two reports from consumers. The company says it is not aware of any illness or injury due to the contamination.

Ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract, the company said.

The recalled products were sent to stores and to e-commerce retailers. Their specific UPC, lot codes and expiration dates include:

Vitafusion MultiVites 150ct

UPC: 0-27917-01919-2

Lot Code: WA03044959

Expiration: 4/22

Vitafusion Fiber Well 220ct

UPC: 0-27917-01984-0

Lot Codes and expiration: WA03087520, 11/22 WA02487524, 9/22 WA03086273, 11/22



Vitafusion Fiber Well 90ct

UPC: 0-27917-01890-4

Lot Codes and expiration: WA02187020, 8/22 WA03086671, 11/22 WA03087521, 11/22



Vitafusion Melatonin 140ct

UPC: 0-27917-02671-8

Lot Codes and expiration: WA03076990, 11/22 WA03077852, 11/22 WA02608988, 9/22



Vitafusion Melatonin 44ct

UPC: 0-27917-28011-0

Lot Code: WA03076270

Expiration: 11/22

Vitafusion SleepWell 250ct

UPC: 0-27917-02524-7

Lot Code: WA03077414

Expiration: 11/22

Vitafusion Kids Melatonin 50ct

UPC: 0-27917-00170-8

Lot Code: WA03076268

Expiration: 11/22

These recalled products were manufactured between October 29 and November 3, 2020. They were distributed between November 13, 2020 and April 9, 2021.