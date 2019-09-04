8:53 p.m.

Texas Tech's Brandone Francis is playing inspired for his late friend Nipsey Hussle.

Francis has come off the bench to hit a pair of 3-pointers, packed around another 3 from teammate Kyler Edwards, to help the Red Raiders shake off a poor shooting start against Virginia in the national title game.

Francis's family was close friends with Hussle, a well-known rapper who was shot and killed outside of his Los Angeles clothing store last Sunday.

___

8:40 p.m.

The first salvo of the national title game has been thrown by Virginia.

The Cavaliers have been pounding the offensive boards to create second-chance opportunities, and Ty Jerome's 3-pointer and a dunk by Braxton Key forced Texas Tech's Chris Beard to call timeout.

Then, the Red Raiders' coach lit into star guard Jarrett Culver.

Culver has struggled throughout the tournament, and he still hasn't found his range at U.S. Bank Stadium. He's missed his first three shots, including a dunk that was swatted away, and clanked a free throw while struggling against Virginia's stingy defense.

The Cavaliers lead 11-6 midway through the first half.

___

8:30 p.m.

The national title game between Texas Tech and Virginia is underway.

If the rest of the game goes like the first four minutes, good luck staying awake.

The two defensive-minded teams are putting on a clinic at that end of the floor, each forcing the other into using the entire 30-second shot clock before throwing up off-balance heaves.

Virginia is 1 of 5 from the floor. Texas Tech is 0 for 4. Tech led 3-2.

As a result, the team that wins might just need to do something that is exceedingly rare for them: run. Texas Tech has already started to push the tempo off misses, trying to create open shots against the Cavs' pack-line defense before it has a chance to set up.