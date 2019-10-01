Warning: This story contains graphic images that some may find disturbing.

Authorities in California are investigating after receiving a report of a woman on an electric scooter dragging a small dog by the leash.

One witness shared video of the incident on Facebook that allegedly shows the suspect from various angles riding on the scooter with a dog dragging behind by the leash in Bakersfield, California.

According to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department, witnesses said they quickly intervened but it was clear the dog had already sustained "visible injury."

Bakersfield police and animal control officers responded to the scene and went to an apartment where witnesses reported seeing the subject, but couldn't get a hold of anyone there.

Authorities returned to the neighborhood the following day and found the female subject. She was interviewed and released, pending further investigation, police explained.

Meanwhile, the dog was found in someone else's care, who police confirmed was the pet's actual owner.

Investigators were also able to confirm that within two hours of the original incident on Jan. 6, the owner had taken the dog to a vet who treated and released the dog.

Authorities allowed the dog to stay in the care of the confirmed, legal owner under the condition that the owner follow a medical plan to treat the dog.

Police have yet to release any names or say what the relationship was between the owner and the woman who allegedly dragged the dog.