The United States has decided to extend its agreement with Mexico and Canada to keep their border closed to non-essential travel until July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday's agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May. Many Canadians fear a reopening.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure.

RELATED: World joins US protests but leaders restrained about President Trump

Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday that they have "agreed to extend for 30 days more restrictions on non-essential land traffic on their common border, after reviewing the development of the spread of COVID-19 in Mexico and the United States."

It added that the restrictions will have the same terms that were set when the implementation was made on March 21.

Canada sends 75% of its exports to the U.S. and about 18% of American exports go to Canada. The U.S.-Canada border is the world’s longest between two nations.

RELATED: White House eyes travel from Mexico as source of coronavirus spike

RELATED: 96% drop in US airline travel recorded in April

RELATED: World leaders won't gather at UN for first time in 75 years