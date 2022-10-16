U.S. veteran with Idaho ties killed while fighting in Ukraine

Dane Partridge bought a one-way ticket to Poland in April and spent six months training, patrolling and infantry fighting.

BOISE, Idaho — Dane Partridge loved serving others.

A member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints, Partridge, 34, felt a spiritual calling – one that led him to Ukraine, his sister Jenny Corry said.

“He really valued his relationships and the quality of time that he got to spend with his friends and family,” she said. “But even above that, his relationship with his God and his desire to want to serve.”

But now, Partridge’s family is grieving his death. Corry said he bought a one-way ticket to Poland in April.

Once Partridge got to Ukraine, she said he went to the Ukrainian embassy and signed a contract with the International Legion.

He spent the next six months training, patrolling and infantry fighting. Corry said Partridge also rescued animals when he could.

In early October, she said Partridge and his team were ambushed when clearing trenches.

“He ended up receiving several shrapnel pieces in his brain and a wound on his arm and some damage to his neck,” Corry said. “They put all the men in the truck, and they were still under attack from the Russians, and they are bound and determined to get their men to the hospital.”

Partridge died eight days later on Oct. 11, she said.

KTVB reached out to the U.S. State Department on Thursday. The department confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in the Donbas Region in Eastern Ukraine, but did not release the name of the person who died or where they were from.

Corry said sharing Partridge’s story, lets the world know just how big a difference he made.

“In some of his Facebook posts, he would sign off saying, I love you; I miss you; This is all for you,” she said. “And in exchange, with me being able to share his story with the world, I want to say: I love you; I miss you; This is all for you.”

Partridge is survived by his five children, Corry said. The family set up a fundraiser through Presidium Network. People who are interested in helping can write Partridge’s name in the comments when donating.

