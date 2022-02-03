Spokane physician heading to Ukraine with medical supplies

Kyle Varner will be flying to the border of Poland and Ukraine on Sunday to provide medical care to those displaced by the Russian invasion.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Providence Holy Family Hospital physician is planning to travel to Ukraine next week to provide medical care for those who were displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dr. Kyle Varner received supplies from Providence to take with him as he travels thousands of miles to provide care to those in need.

Varner's bags are filled with 500 pounds of trauma supplies. Once Varner arrives at the Poland-Ukraine border, he plans to immediately begin administering aid and setting up field hospitals in the region.

Throughout the years, Varner said he has helped refugee camps all around the world. While he is hopeful that his visit to Ukraine will help those in need, he said he is also nervous.

"There is always a risk associated with this kind of thing, especially if this conflict escalates, which I expect it to," Varner explained. "Being afraid of knowing that there is danger is never the reason not to do the right thing. So for me, when I see this type of thing happening, I know I can make sure fewer people die."

During his month-long trip, fellow physicians at Providence Holy Family Hospital have volunteered to cover Varner’s shifts. Varner said he is one of the first group of health care workers traveling from the US.