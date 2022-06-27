Senator Risch meets with President Zelenskyy in Ukraine

"I've been in many war zones, but I've never been to one where I've seen people rebuilding as the war continues." Risch said.

KYIV, Ukraine — Senator Jim Risch met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv this weekend to discuss the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"It was an honor to meet with President Zelenskyy this weekend to discuss the ongoing Russian assault against Ukraine. I've been in many war zones, but I've never been to one where I've seen people rebuilding as the war continues," Risch said. "The Ukrainian people are incredibly resilient, endlessly adaptable, and courageously willing to fight. We cannot let them down."

In addition to his meeting with President Zelenskyy, Risch also walked around Kyiv, Irpin and Hostomel to view the destruction firsthand and witness the atrocities Russia has committed in Ukraine.

"Ukraine can win this war, but only if we help get it what it needs, before it needs it," Risch said. "I was taken aback by the atrocities I saw firsthand in Irpin and Hostomel, and we cannot stand by and watch these happen again. I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure the Biden Administration uses the authorities Congress has given to provide President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian defense forces exactly what they need to end this conflict. Ukraine must win this fight."

