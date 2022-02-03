'We are with you': Washington Senate passes resolution to support Ukraine

The resolution 'recognizes' the nation's people amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state senators unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday “recognizing and supporting” the people of Ukraine.

While the resolution does not approve any funding or change any state policies, those with ties to Ukraine said it was an important gesture.

”It’s like a stream of light in the dark, dark night. And it’s another reminder for people of Ukraine we are together in this fight,” said Valeriy Goloborodko, Honorary Consul of Ukraine for Washington state and Oregon.

Goloborodko was in the Senate gallery with several other Ukrainian Americans during Wednesday’s vote.

Goloborodko met with Lt. Gov. Denny Heck and spoke with Gov. Jay Inslee on the phone about what the state can do to support his homeland.

He said he is glad the state is looking to set aside funds to help potential refugees and supports Inslee’s desire to sever any ties there may be between the state and the Russian government.

Though the Senate’s resolution was mostly symbolic, Goloborodko said it was also inspiring.

”That’s a friendly hand on our shoulder to tell us we are in this together and we are going to win," Goloborodko said.

Before senators voted unanimously to pass the resolution, members of both parties spoke in support of Ukraine.

“We are here, thousands of miles away from Ukraine, we are with you,” said Sen. John Braun (R-Lewis County).

The resolution was sponsored by Sen. Jamie Pedersen (D-Seattle).