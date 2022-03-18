Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher surpass $30 million goal to support Ukrainian refugees

In a span of just two weeks, nearly 68,000 people have contributed more than $34 million to the celebrity couple's GoFundMe campaign.

WASHINGTON — Celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have surpassed their $30 million fundraising goal to support Ukrainian refugees, the two announced.

In a video update uploaded to Kutcher's Instagram account, the two expressed gratitude to fans who joined their cause after the couple launched their GoFundMe campaign two weeks ago and promised to match up to $3 million of those donations. Since then, the total has exceeded $34 million with contributions from nearly 68,000 people, as per GoFundMe.

"And while this is far from a solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty," Kunis said.

Kutcher said that funds had already been delivered to the two chosen recipients of the campaign, AirBnB and Flexport, but added that "our work is not done."

"We are going to make sure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds the maximum impact with those in need," he said. "As funding continues to come in, we are going to treat every dollar as if it's being donated out of our pocket, with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, with the intent of love through which it was given and the desire for it to be maximized for positive outcomes for others."

Kunis and Kutcher, who have been married since 2015 and co-starred together on "That 70's Show," previously said that donations from GoFundMe will be routed to Flexport, which is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, and AirBnB, which is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The campaign is particularly important to Kunis, who was born in Ukraine and immigrated to the United States when she was 7 years old. In their original video announcing the launch of their fundraiser, just days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kunis outlined her support for her home country.