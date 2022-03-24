Idaho Refugee Office prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees fleeing war

One month since Russia invaded Ukraine, 3.6 million people have been displaced. It is the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe this century.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Office for Refugees (IRO) says it is ready to welcome Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion.

The U.S. government announced on Thursday its pledge to welcome up to 100,000 people who have fled Ukraine into the country and develop programs focused on reuniting Ukrainian refugees with their families in the states.

The number of Ukrainian refugees and the timeline of when they will arrive in Idaho has not been determined yet.

The IRO, which serves as the state coordinator of refugee resettlement in Idaho, says it will continue to work closely with resettlement agencies located in Boise and Twin Falls, and the U.S. Department of State as the situation develops.

The IRO will also continue to coordinate with local and government agencies that provide services to refugees from all over the world, once they arrive in Idaho.

"I know Idahoans are eager to help refugees," said Tara Wolfson, State Refugee Coordinator and Director of the Idaho Office for Refugees.

In the past 20 years, nearly 200 refugees from Ukraine have been resettled in Idaho, less than 2% of total arrivals.

"I received a really touching phone call from an Idaho farmer whose late mother came here from Ukraine decades ago seeking safety and a better life for her and her family. She was able to achieve that, and now her son wants to honor her legacy and pay it forward by helping people who are in a similar circumstance. We've seen many other stories like this from across the state," Wolfson said.

One out of every 95 people worldwide have been forcibly displaced from their homes due to violence, conflict, persecution, human rights violations or events that have severely disturbed public order, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

This year, more than 1,200 refugees will be received in Idaho from several countries around the world, including Afghanistan, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

