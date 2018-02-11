This Sunday we turn our clocks back an hour for the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Dr. Elizabeth Meade, Chief of Pediatrics with Swedish Pediatrics in Seattle, says even small disruptions in our daily schedule can make a difference in our sleep habits and how rested we feel.

Here are five suggestions from Dr. Meade for easing into the new schedule:

1) Start tonight!

Going to bed 15 minutes later each night can help with the shift, even if it's only for a couple nights before the clocks change. Once the change happens, go to bed and wake up at your usual time even if it doesn't feel quite right - your body will shift over the next few days if you keep your goal schedule.

2) Turn off the tech.

In order to wind down and get your body ready to go to bed, avoid screens for at least an hour before your goal bedtime, and ideally two hours. This includes phones even if you have a nighttime filter on it or wear blue-light-blocking glasses.

3) Relax.

Say yes to things that help you feel sleepy before bed - reading, meditating, a warm bath can all help your body relax and be ready for sleep.

4) Don't hit snooze!

The sleep you get during a few minutes of alarm-snoozing isn't high-quality and will usually make you feel more tired. If you wake up "too early" with the time change, go ahead and get up and start your day.

5) Get outside and soak up some sun.

Physical activity and daylight in the morning can help change our Circadian rhythms. So when you wake up those first few days especially, try getting outside or at least opening the curtains. Sadly in the Pacific Northwest, we don't have a ton of daylight at this time of year. So if you wake up before sunrise, then a daylight-simulating alarm clock can help your body adjust and feel ready to start your day.

