Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News

WASHINGTON — Tucker Carlson, the popular and controversial primetime host, is leaving Fox News.
FOX News Media announced the split in a statement Monday, confirming that Carlson's last show was on Friday, April 21.
His timeslot will become an interim show hosted by a rotating cast of Fox personalities until a new host is announced, the network said.
The news comes days after a settlement was reached between Fox and voting machine-maker Dominion for $787.5 million. Dominion sued because the network allowed guests and hosts, including Carlson, to make false claims about the security of the machines.
