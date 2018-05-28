President Donald Trump is marking his second Memorial Day as commander in chief with a planned visit to Arlington National Cemetery and a salute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

He's set to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Monday and then is expected to speak at a ceremony at the hallowed grounds across the Potomac River from the nation's capital.

Before the late-morning activities at Arlington, Trump said in a tweet that "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today."

First lady Melania Trump tweeted her thanks to "all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe."

On #MemorialDay we honor the many Americans who laid down their lives for our great country. As one nation under God, we come together to remember that freedom isn’t free. Thank you to all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H6yhNQXyPg — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 28, 2018

