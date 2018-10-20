President Donald Trump praised a Republican congressman who body slammed a reporter last year, saying the lawmaker was "my guy."

Trump, speaking at a rally in Montana, said Rep. Greg Gianforte, who pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter who asked him a question, was a good guy.

"Greg is smart and, by the way, never wrestle him," the president said, motioning as though he was slamming someone to the ground. "Any guy that can do a body slam — he's my guy."

He added Gianforte was a "great guy" and a "tough cookie."

In May 2017, Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs said Gianforte "body slammed" him for asking a question during an event. Gianforte went on to win Montana's only U.S. House seat despite the misdemeanor charge and two Montana papers — the Missoulian and the Billings Gazette — rescinding their endorsements.

Gianforte's campaign initially released a statement claiming Jacobs had "aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg's face" and instigated the attack. Gianforte later pleaded guilty to an assault charge and apologized for the incident, pledging a $50,000 donation to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Gianforte is in a battle against Democrat and former state legislator Kathleen Williams in next month's election.

Guardian Editor John Mulholland denounced the president's praise for the assault as an attack on the First Amendment.

"The President of the United States tonight applauded the assault on an American journalist who works for the Guardian," he said in a statement given to CNN. "To celebrate an attack on a journalist who was simply doing his job is an attack on the First Amendment by someone who has taken an oath to defend it."

Mulholland continued, saying the rhetoric was dangerous, especially given the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who is believed to have been killed in the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

Mulholland said this "runs the risk of inviting other assaults on journalists both here and across the world where they often face far greater threats. We hope decent people will denounce these comments and that the president will see fit to apologize for them.”

During the rally, Trump talked about learning of the assault and said he initially worried Gianforte would lose his election last year.

"I said, 'Oh, this is terrible. He's going to lose the election,"' Trump told the crowd. "Then I said, 'Well, wait a minute. I know Montana pretty well. I think it might help him and it did.'"

Throughout his rally, the president made several remarks about Gianforte's attack on Jacobs. He cited the incident when he mentioned comments by former Vice President Joe Biden, who said that if he'd known Trump in high school he would have "beat the hell out of" him.

The president challenged Biden during the rally, saying "He'd be down faster than Greg would take him down. He'd be down so fast. Faster than Greg. I'd have to go very fast. I'd have to immediately connect."

Contributing: The Associated Press, David Jackson.

