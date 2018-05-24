President Trump has granted a posthumous pardon to Jack Johnson, boxing's first black heavyweight champion.
Johnson was convicted of kidnapping in 1913 in a racially charged prosecution. He served about 10 months in prison. Johnson died in 1946.
Actor Sylvester Stallone posted a photo from inside the White House Thursday afternoon as he waited to go into the oval office for the ceremony.
Waiting for the moment to go into the oval office for the pardon of the great black hat with a champion Jack Johnson
