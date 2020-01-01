WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has ordered about 750 U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East with about 3,000 more preparing for possible deployment in the next several days.

The troop movement comes after Tuesday’s attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq by dozens of Iran-supported militiamen. U.S. Marines were immediately sent from Kuwait to reinforce the compound.

In announcing the new deployment, Defense Secretary Mark Esper didn’t say specifically where the infantry battalion from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, would be heading.

But a U.S. official tells The Associated Press they will go to Kuwait and that a full brigade of about 4,000 soldiers may eventually be sent.

