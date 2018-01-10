90's kids rejoice! General Mills announced the return of its Classic Trix Fruity Shapes cereal Monday morning. In a press release, the company said it received thousands of social media comments requesting the return of the cereal's iconic shape.

"Trix cereal is beloved by our fans, and we heard loud and clear that they wanted to see the iconic shapes back in their bowls," said Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for General Mills cereal.

Trix launched in 1945, General Mills debuted the Fruity Shapes s in 1991. The cereal returned to the round shapes currently on the shelves in 2006. In the last 18 months, General Mills said the brand has seen more than 20,000 requests for the the return of the Classic Trix Fruity Shapes.

This isn't the first time Trix has gone back to its roots. In 2017, General Mills relaunched its Classic Trix colors after consumers said they missed the bright vibrant colors. General Mills had switched to using natural coloring such as turmeric, strawberries and radishes instead of artificial colors in Trix cereal in 2016.

The new shapes will hit the shelves at major retailers Fall 2018.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA