A zookeeper at Topeka zoo in Kansas was injured by a male tiger Saturday morning. The City of Topeka confirmed the incident on their twitter.

The keeper was injured and transported to the hospital. The extent of the keeper's injury were not revealed, but they were transported to the hospital "awake and alert."

The tigers are currently in holding, and the zoo is still open.

A representative at the Zoo said that a press release would be issued later today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.