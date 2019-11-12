TIME has revealed Greta Thunberg as its 2019 Person of the Year.

The accolade, announced Wednesday on NBC’s TODAY show, recognizes an individual or group of people who "most influenced the news and the world" during the past year.

TIME has featured a Person of the Year since 1927. The title is not necessarily an award or an honor, rather the magazine makes a selection each year of a person who has most influenced the world "for good or ill."

RELATED: TIME Person of the Year: Killed and imprisoned journalists

RELATED: Greta Thunberg says Atlantic voyage ‘energized’ her climate fight

The title is sometimes given to a group of people or an abstract concept. Last year, TIME selected "The Guardians and the War on Truth," a group of four journalists and one news organization whose work in journalism resulted in their imprisonment or the loss of their lives. The year before that, TIME selected "The Silence Breakers", or the people who spoke up and sparked a national conversation on sexual harassment and assault. American Women (1975) and the computer (1982) have been named in the past.

Among the 2019 finalists were Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump, The anonymous CIA officer known as the whistleblower who shook up the U.S government by being the catalyst to the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, and the Hong Kong Protesters.

Rather than name runner ups this year, TIME named several other people as "Person of the Year" in their respective fields. The U.S. Women's Soccer team was named Athlete of the Year, Lizzo was named Entertainer of the Year, and Disney CEO Bob Iger was named businessperson of the year.

TIME's first selection was Charles Lindbergh, the first person to make a solo non-stop flight across the Atlantic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.