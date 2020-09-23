TIME releases 2020 list of world's 100 most influential people

TIME has 8 covers to highlight some of those on the 2020 list like Dr. Anthony Fauci, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and COVID-19 frontline nurse Amy O'Sullivan.

TIME magazine has released its annual list of the 100 most influential people and is planning 8 special covers for the occasion.

Those on the cover include: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Black Lives Matter founders Patrisse Cullors Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi, COVID-19 frontline nurse Amy O'Sullivan, performer Megan Thee Stallion, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, The Weeknd, actress Gabrielle Union and athlete Dwyane Wade, the President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen.

Although she wasn't included in Time's 2020 list, there will also be a special cover honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, featuring a tribute commemorating her life and legacy. Ginsburg was on the Time 100 list back in 2015.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was included on this year's list. He has been an integral figure throughout the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several major U.S. political leaders are on the 2020 list including President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Attorney General William Barr.

The list also features pairings where Time magazine has asked guest contributors to talking about the impact of each of the people featured on the list. Those include:

Actor Denzel Washington on Michael B. Jordan

Athlete Derek Jeter on Patrick Mahomes

Artist Common on actor Angela Davis

Texas politician Ted Cruz on Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen

Oprah Winfrey on director Tyler Perry

Musician Taylor Swift on actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Senator Elizabeth Warren on healthcare activist Ady Barkan

The legendary Stevie Wonder on renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Indigenous environmental activist Nemonte Nenquim

Actress Taraji P. Henson on rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Actress America Ferrera on actress Selena Gomez

And the list goes on and on. You can view the full list of guest contributors and tributes at time.com/100

TIME CEO and editor in chief Edward Felsenthal said in a statement, "While you will certainly find people who wield traditional power on this year's list—heads of state, CEOs, major entertainers—it also includes many extraordinary, lesser-known individuals who seized the moment to save lives, build a movement, lift the spirit, repair the world."