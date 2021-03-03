TikTok experiences widespread outage Tuesday

The most-reported problems were with viewing video, logging in and uploading.

TikTok experienced a widespread outage Tuesday.

The website DownDetector first reported an issue at 3:33 p.m. ET. Within a half-hour, the site had received more than 42,000 self-reports of problems by TikTok users. That can translate into hundreds of thousands or even millions more who don't use the self-reporting system on DownDetector.

The most-reported problems were with viewing video, logging in and uploading.

The issue appeared to be on its way to being resolved within a couple of hours based on a sharp decrease in reported problems.

It was not immediately clear what caused the problem. At the time this article was published, a three-hour-old tweet on the subjecet remained atop TikTok's Twitter account.



"The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!," TikTok tweeted at 4:28 p.m. ET.

The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience! — TikTokSupport (@TikTokSupport) July 6, 2021

The White House last week dropped Trump-era executive orders intended to ban TikTok and WeChat and said it will conduct its own review aimed at identifying national security risks with software applications tied to China.

A new executive order directs the Commerce Department to undertake what officials describe as an “evidence-based” analysis of transactions involving apps that are manufactured or supplied or controlled by China. Officials are particularly concerned about apps that collect users' personal data or have connections to Chinese military or intelligence activities.