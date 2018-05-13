After shooting 1-under following the first two rounds and barely making the cut at The Players Championship, Tiger Woods came out roaring on Saturday.

The 14-time major champion birdied eight of his first 12 holes en route to a 7-under 65 (his best score ever in 66 rounds at The Players) and rocketed up the leaderboard and into contention at the PGA Tour's signature event.

Commonly known as golf's fifth major due to it's prestige on Tour, famed TPC Sawgrass course and large winners purse, Woods has won the event twice (2001 and 2013) in 17 appearances. He hasn’t played the tournament since 2015, when he tied for 69th.

Looking to make one last push while rocking his Sunday red, Tiger tees off at 2:05 p.m. ET alongside Jordan Spieth for The Players Championship's final round.

Follow his final round with our hole-by-hole tracker throughout the day:

Hole 9 - Par 5

Grip it. Rip it. Twirl it. Tiger smokes this one 320-yards down the left side of the fairway of the tee. Tiger tried to shape his shot right-to-left around some trees but instead misses the green right. He avoids two mini green-side bunkers but is in the rough.

Hole 8 - Par 3

Dead left off the tee here. Tiger finds the left green-side bunker on No. 8. Tiger got creative with his out from the bunker, hitting it long and letting it trickle off a slope on the green. He's got a chance to get up-and-down from there and drills the 7-footer to save par. 3-under thru 8 (11-under for the tournament).

Hole 7 - Par 4

YAHTZEE! MASHED POTATOES! Tiger crushes his drive down the fairway here, once again. He was pleading for his approach to "go hard" but instead it found the front green-side bunker. It's a pretty good out with not a lot of green to work with, and Tiger's able to get up-and-down for par. 3-under thru 7 (11-under for the tournament).

Hole 6 - Par 4

Tiger goes iron off the tee on No. 6 and bounces from the rough into the fairway. From 135-yards out he sticks this one behind the pin for a chance at four birdies in a row. The birdie putt was close but he's left to tap-in for par. 3-under thru 6 (11-under for the tournament).

Hole 5 - Par 4

Another perfect drive from Tiger. He really smashed this one. His approach lands near the hole and runs just a bit past, but it's a shot for a third consecutive birdie. Never a doubt here, this ball looked like it was destined for the cup. That's three birdies in a row to get to 3-under thru 5 (11-under for the tournament).

Hole 4 - Par 4

Tiger's tee shot finds the left side of the fairway and his approach is borderline-perfect. It trickles down a slope on the green and nestles right next to the cup. Another one (DJ Khaled voice). Tiger gets back-to-back birdies and drops to 2-under thru 4 (10-under for the tournament).

Leaderboard update: Webb Simpson just teed off and leads the field by seven strokes at 19-under. Danny Lee is in second at 12-under.

Hole 3 - Par 3

He went right at this one. A pretty straight shot finds the center of the green. It's relatively flat so Tiger will have a good look at birdie here. Chip, chirp, chirp: the putt falls. 1-under thru 3 (9-under for the tournament).

Hole 2 - Par 5

Well, this one went right. Tiger's 3-wood off the tee is in the pine straw and could be in some trouble with the trees. He's able to pitch out to the fairway but his approach to the green goes long. He throws up a useful chip within a few feet to get up-and-down. Par. Even thru 2 (8-under for the tournament).

Hole 1 - Par 4

BOOM. Tiger pulls the big dog on No. 1 and smokes it down the middle of the fairway. His approach shot just trickles off the green and he elects to putt next. Not a bad look here but it's a two-putt par. Even thru 1 (8-under for the tournament).

