We all know how thoughtful fathers can be, but what happens when your dad's good deed goes terribly wrong?
We laugh!
One dad has the internet in tears after he bought home the wrong pet from PetSmart.
22-year-old Alex from Miami shared a video on his Twitter of a nicely groomed dog running around his house, but the catch is, it wasn't his dog.
The mix-up happened because there were two Maltese dogs ready to go home at the same time and dad grabbed the wrong one.
After his kids convinced him that he bought home the wrong dog, dad went back to the groomers to get the right one.
The dad made sure he didn't make the same mistake twice. He texted his family a picture of the right dog just to make sure.
What would we do without our dads?