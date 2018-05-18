A shooter opened fire at a Texas high school, killing 10 people Friday morning.

Here's what we know about the shooting at Santa Fe High School, located in Santa Fe, Texas, south of Houston.

What happened

Witnesses described the shooter firing inside a classroom about 7:40 a.m. CT, sending students running out of the building, hopping over fences and taking shelter in a nearby car wash.

Tyler Turner, a student, told KTRK-TV in Houston, his friends saw the gunman with a shotgun. The gunman, Turner said, pulled the fire alarm, bringing students out of their classrooms.

One student, who identified herself as Paige to KRTK-TV, said she hid backstage in an auditorium as the first shots rang out. She called her mom on her cellphone, who told her to remain calm, breathe and follow the teachers' directions. "I was very, very scared," she said.

Who is injured?

Ten people were killed in the shooting, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott. He also said that 10 people were injured. A police officer is in critical condition, according to Santa Fe Police Chief Jeff Powell. The wounded officer is identified as John Barnes, who is a retired Houston Police Department officer.

TV aerial footage showed groups of students being herded out of the rear of the school and a sheet believed to be covering a body on the lawn outside. Students described bloodied students fleeing the school and several stretchers of injured students ferried to ambulances.

Three people from the school have been admitted to the University of Texas Medical Branch, according to spokesman Christopher Smith Gonzalez.

Two of the patients are adults and one is a minor. One of the adults is in surgery and the other is being evaluated in the emergency room, Gonzalez said. The minor was also admitted.

Gonzalez could not share details on the extent of the injuries sustained by the patients arriving at UTMB or whether the adults were teachers or staff at the school.

Explosives

Police and the Santa Fe Independent School District announced that explosives were found at the school and off campus, so they urged people to report any suspicious items found around town.

Various kinds of explosive devices have already been detected by authorities, including a CO2 device and a Molotov cocktail, according to Texas Gov. Abbott.

“There have been confirmed reports of explosives found on the campus and off the campus,” Santa Fe Police Chief Jeff Powell said. “That’s our main concern is to keep our community safe.”

Authorities have warrants to search two residences and a vehicle. There are concerns that explosives may be found inside, said Gov. Abbott.

Who is the shooter?

Houston television station KHOU identified the suspected shooter as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, according to an FBI source.

Several law enforcement agencies are searching a mobile home where records show the teen lived. Pagourtzis recently posted a photo on social media wearing a t-shirt that said "Born to Kill." There were also photos of Nazi regalia.

According to Gov. Abbott, the suspect kept notes on journals, a computer and cellphone where he said that he wanted to carryout the shooting and die by suicide. But the suspect gave himself up to police, said Gov. Abbott. He is being held at the Santa Fe Police Department.

The suspect used two weapons: a shotgun and a .38 revolver. Both were obtained from his father who legally owned the weapons.

At least one other person was in custody, but the official believed the person was not believed to be a suspect.

How did students react?

Megan Hunter came out of her classroom and followed the rush of students fleeing the school. "I was shaking, my anxiety was bad," she told a local news station. "I don’t even know what to think."

Paige, the student who spoke KTRK-TV, isn't surprised that the shooting was unfolding at her school.

"It's been happening everywhere," she said. "I always felt eventually it would happen here, too."

