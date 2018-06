Instead of showing teachers appreciation with apples, a national burger chain is doing it with free burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is celebrating the end of the school year Tuesday by offering teachers and school administrators a free Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries when they show a valid school Tuesday.

Counselors, retired teachers, school bus drivers and other education professionals also are eligible for the June 5 deal.

No purchase is necessary and the freebie is available for dine-in and takeout orders at participating locations.

The Colorado-based company, which has more than 550 locations in 43 states, has five Tavern Double Burgers with bottomless fries on its menu for $6.99.

๐Ÿ† ๐ŸŽ Teachers are the best ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ† Thatโ€™s why weโ€™re giving you a FREE Tavern Double Burger & Bottomless Fries. Stop in June 5 with your faculty ID to cash in on this delicious gift. https://t.co/q6E67CmaIK pic.twitter.com/vIT7kry5OJ โ€” Red Robin (@redrobinburgers) May 31, 2018

โ€œRed Robin knows that remarkable people make us better and we look forward to welcoming all educators to our restaurants on June 5 to show our appreciation for all the hard work they put in throughout the school year,โ€ said Dana Benfield, the company's senior vice president and chief marketing officer in a statement.

There are more ways to save at Red Robin with its Robin Royalty loyalty rewards program, which offers exclusive offers throughout the year for teachers and non-teachers.

Text TEACHER and an email address to 98666 or join at www.redrobin.com/royalty. And to get special educator offers in the future, make sure to check a box on the sign up form indicating youโ€™re a teacher.

Learn more about the rewards program and the June 5 promotion at www.redrobin.com.

Red Robin is running a gift card promotion through June 30. When you buy a $25 gift card at participating locations and online, get $5 bonus bucks to redeem July 1 through Aug. 31.

