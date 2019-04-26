It's official, Taylor Swift's 13-day mystery countdown ended at midnight Thursday with the pop star releasing a new song and music video.

About three hours before her countdown was set to end at midnight (Eastern time), Swift appeared during ABC's Thursday night coverage of the NFL Draft and broke the big news.

She revealed that the new song is called "ME!" and features Brendon Urie, lead singer of Panic! at the Disco. Watch it here

She described the opportunity to announce it in Nashville as "overwhelming."

ESPN also announced "ME!" would be its theme song for coverage of Round 2 o the NFL Draft on Friday.

