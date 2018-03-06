A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday.

The incident was reported at 11:09 a.m. at C Street between Second and Third avenues, in downtown San Diego in a parking structure. The finish lines for the half and full marathons are near that location.

Minutes later, police told City News Service in San Diego that the situation "had been contained." The marathon resumed soon after.

A police officer was reportedly injured and taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the foot.

SDPD: There is no longer a threat to the community. The scene is secure. The Rock and Roll Marathon has resumed. pic.twitter.com/j5hwxgmxzD — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) June 3, 2018

