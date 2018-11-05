Deputies detained a suspect Friday following reports of a "possible shooting" at a high school and an elementary school in the city of Palmdale.

The Los Angeles county sheriff's office said deputies were searching Highland High School after reports of a man with a gun on the campus around 7:30 a.m. local time.

Within minutes, police were also sent to Palmdale's Manzanita elementary school, about five miles east of the high school, after reports of shots heard, the county sheriff said.

Police units earlier said they were searching for a male with a rifle who was reportedly hunkering down in brush near the school's baseball field.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Fire Arms tweeted that its agents were responding to a shooting at the high school.

Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

It was not immediately clear whether any shooting actually occurred, although the Los Angeles county fire department dispatched paramedics to the high school after a report of a person with a gunshot wound, KNBC-TV reports.

In a post on its Facebook page, Highland High School encouraged people to avoid campus and said law enforcement was working to assess the situation.

Palmdale is north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM