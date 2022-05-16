x
Missed Sunday's 'Super Flower Blood Moon' lunar eclipse? We've got you covered

The spectacle was visible to skywatchers across much of the Americas, Europe and Africa, with varying visibility across the globe.

WASHINGTON — If you looked up sometime Sunday night across most of the U.S., you might have caught something remarkable in the sky. 

The sun, moon and Earth aligned in the night sky during the "Super Flower Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse, with the planet casting a shadow on the entirety of the moon's visible surface. 

That shadow gave the moon a remarkable reddish hue (hence the "blood moon" part of the moniker). 

The eclipse also took place during a "super moon," where the moon looked bigger and brighter because it was at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. The 'flower' part just comes from the May full moon's spring-themed nickname.

But if you missed it due to clouds or just your location, there's still a way to enjoy the striking sight. NASA's archived livestream, about an hour long, shows the full eclipse. Plus, commentary from scientists explaining the situation as it happened and providing context about the rarity of the event. 

Can't spare an hour for the full video? There's also this shot from near Los Angeles, showing all the different phases of the Super Flower Blood Moon as it passed overhead. 

Credit: AP
This combination of pictures shows the moon in various stages of the total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Here are some spectacular shots from around the United States and the globe showing off what different people saw. 

Salgotarjan, Hungary

Credit: AP
The moon during an eclipse above the Salgo Castle as viewed from Salgotarjan, Hungary, early Monday, May 16, 2022. (Peter Komka/MTI via AP)

Caracas, Venezuela

Credit: AP
A total lunar eclipse graces the night sky during the first blood moon of the year, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Las Paz, Bolivia

Credit: AP
The first blood moon of the year is seen from Killi Killi lookout in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)


Kansas City, Missouri

Credit: AP
A lunar eclipse covers the moon as it rises beyond buildings Sunday, May 15, 2022, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Istanbul, Turkey

Credit: AP
A full moon rises above the iconic Haghia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Mucahid Yapici)

Long Beach, California

Credit: AP
A lunar eclipse is seen above palm trees on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Moscow, Idaho

Credit: AP
The moon is shown emerging from a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho. The orange color of the moon is caused by the Moon passing into the shadow of the Earth. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Mardin, Turkey

Credit: AP
A full moon rises above the historical city center of Mardin, famous with its stone houses, in southeastern Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022. People in the Americas, Europe and Africa will see the total lunar eclipse during the night of May 15-16. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

