KIEFER, Oklahoma — The Starbucks employee the company says gave an Oklahoma police officer a coffee cup with the label "PIG" printed on it has been fired, according to a company statement released Friday.

Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O'Mara says an officer went to Starbucks to grab coffee as a "thank you" for the under-appreciated dispatchers who were working the holiday.

But, O'Mara says somebody at the coffee chain typed "PIG" on the label placed on one of the cups in the order. According to CNN, Starbucks has since apologized, adding that it was an "unacceptable" incident.

"Starbucks and Kiefer Police Department will work together in coming days to promote greater civility and understanding," Starbucks added in its statement.

"This is what he gets for being nice," Chief O'Mara wrote on Facebook. "What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town."

O'Mara says the coffee cup insult is part of a much larger anti-police movement.

"It’s another tiny symptom and a nearly indiscernible shout from a contemptuous, roaring and riotous segment of a misanthropic society that vilifies those who stand for what’s right and glorifies the very people who would usher in the destruction of the social fabric," O'Mara wrote. "It’s another tiny pinprick into the heart of men and women who are asking themselves more often: 'Why am I doing this?'"

O'Mara went on to thank all first responders who put their own lives at risk on Thanksgiving and sacrificed time with their families to keep strangers safe.

His advice? Just pour the coffee -- hold the commentary.

In a public statement on O'Mara's post, Starbucks wrote:

"This is totally unacceptable and offensive to all law enforcement. We are deeply sorry and have apologized directly to the officer who experienced this. We have launched an internal investigation into this matter and our leaders would like to connect with you directly to apologize to you and the entire department. We invite you to send us a private message so that we may connect you with our leadership."

The full statement from Starbucks since the firing of its employee includes the following:

Starbucks and the Kiefer Police Department are committed to using this regrettable incident as an opportunity to leverage our shared platforms to promote greater civility. In the coming days, Starbucks will be meeting with the Kiefer Police Department to begin discussing ways to work together, including a jointly hosted Coffee with a Cop event at Starbucks where local law enforcement can meet with baristas and members of the community to discuss the critical role dispatchers and police offers play in keeping our communities safe. Together with law enforcement agencies, Starbucks will jointly look for educational opportunities for our partners across the United States to promote better understanding and respect.

This is absolutely unacceptable, and we are deeply sorry to the law enforcement officer who experienced this. We have also apologized directly to him and connected with the Chief of the Kiefer Police Department as well to express our remorse.

The Starbucks partner who wrote this offensive word on a cup used poor judgement and is no longer a partner after this violation of company policy.

This language is offensive to all law enforcement and is not representative of the deep appreciation we have for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.

