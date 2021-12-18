Rapper Drakeo the Ruler reportedly stabbed, LA music festival shut down

The festival was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

A rapper was reportedly stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival, prompting organizers to end the show early.

Drakeo the Ruler was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the attack who requested anonymity. The festival was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

The Once Upon a Time in LA Fest confirmed in an Instagram post that the event had been called off early. Organizers did not give a reason.