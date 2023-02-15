Spokane man works to rebuild after tremendous loss in Turkey earthquake

In an interview with Hakan Dalyan, he told us of 20 or more family members were killed or missing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Families have been left grieving, with thousands dead and millions displaced after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Friday. For most Americans, the painful pictures are brief and the disaster is far away from daily thoughts, but for Spokane business owner and chef Hakan Dalyan, the pictures are personal.

In an interview with KREM 2, Dalyan revealed that at least 20 of his family members are missing or were killed in the earthquake, and the city he grew up in has fallen to the ground. Now, he's trying to do his part to help his family back home while grappling with the devastating loss.

Antakya, Dalyan's childhood home, was one of the areas hit hardest by the disaster. Some of his friends and family woke up with a violent shake, and others were gone without saying goodbye.

"Imagine growing up there and going to school. I have a lot of friends, and I only got news from two of them. The rest I don’t know," Dalyan said. "You can’t get a hold of anyone. It’s just a mess there."

The number of people dead is now estimated at more than 35,000.

"It is worse than a war zone. There is nothing left," Dalyan said. "The death toll keeps rising and rising, and I don’t want to listen to it anymore. It’s just not good news."

While he waits for the latest news, he does what he knows best - cook.

Cooking is his connection to the future, having recently opened a catering company. However, his food isn't just a way to make money. It honors his past as well.

"All my cooking is my mom’s recipes," Dalyan said.

He hosted a fundraiser to send money back home to Turkey, and help his surviving family members find the essentials to rebuild.

Like his brother's family, who were trapped for more than five hours but rescued.

"They were living in a bus, cold, with no blanket. That is how devastating it was for them," Dalyan said.

The family is now safe after traveling for days through the disaster. They are living with Hakan's sister. He also received another picture of his brother, who was injured. He's now doing better, smiling in a photo with his wife.

However, it's the pictures and answers that he doesn't have that are haunting. He told KREM 2 the story of his two cousins, a brother and a sister, hiding under a kitchen table while the world came crashing down.

"She got under the table, and he was next to her when the building collapsed. They were holding hands," Dalyan said. "He said I can’t breathe anymore. He said I’m not going to make it. He said I love you. Somehow she got rescued, and she was screaming for someone to save her brother."

As of right now, his one cousin was rescued and the other is still missing. His surviving family members in Turkey continue to search.

"[My cousin] is in Turkey right now, trying to locate his brother. He has no news. He doesn’t what happened to him. He doesn’t know if he’s alive or dead," Dalyan said. "This is the cousin I grew up with."

Dalyan's family is a world away, but while Dalyan waits for news, he works for the survivors he can help.

Dalyan's GoFundMe can be found here.

